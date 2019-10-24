OSWEGO - Oswego Music Hall continues its 2019-20 The Hook Songwriter Series on Friday, Oct. 25. Steve Watson, Taylor Ricks and Mark Wahl will share the stage beginning at 7:30 p.m.; doors opening at 7 p.m. For further information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/2937543139653365/.
The performance is held at the all-volunteer family friendly Oswego Music Hall. The venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light refreshments are available for purchase.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.oswegomusichall.org/ or at the door. Ticket prices for this event are $12. Children under 16 are half—price and those under five are free.
Oswego based singer/songwriter, Steven Watson has a style that blends the essence of country and the heart of the blues into a sound all his own. With thought provoking lyrics, haunting melodies and a percussive approach to his guitar playing, Watson delivers rootsy arrangements that are sure to entertain.
Originally from the Saratoga Springs region, Taylor Ricks stylistic influences include folk, jazz, blues, samba and ragtime. His writing combines introspective themes with outward observations.
Mark Wahl is a singer-songwriter, guitarist, and luthier. Wahl has been performing around the local acoustic music scene for decades and is known by many as the director of the Ontario Center for Performing Arts (The Oswego Music Hall). Wahl’s songs are often poignant vignettes with powerful use of metaphor that include simple, yet compelling, melodies.
For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or pick up an event schedule from the lobby in the McCrobie Civic Center or stop in at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego.
Ticket prices for national stage shows range from $13 (advance sale) to $33; Hook events are $12. Children 16 and under are half price and under 6 free. Open Mic is a $2 donation. Purchase tickets at any Hook or Saturday concert, on the web or at the river’s end bookstore.
The Music Hall is a non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception in 1978. Find more information online at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email OCPAoswego@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.