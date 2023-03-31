RUSSELL — Getting Dr. George M . Dodds to start playing music doesn’t take much. Ask him about his harmonica collection and he breaks into a blues riff. Have him pose for a picture with his guitar and he busts out a Hank Williams tune.

Folks who want to catch the retired doctor in his musical element need only stop at the Wayside Roadhouse at the intersection of County routes 24 and 17, Thursday through Friday at 1 p.m., where Dr. Dodds will be playing with any of his musical friends who show up.

