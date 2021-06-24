CANTON — Music on Main has become a new tradition in downtown Canton, with live music every Thursday night in June out on Main Street in front of businesses.
Tonight’s music from 5 to 6 p.m. in front of Grasse River Outfitters with Mike Brewster, Nature’s Storehouse with John Danis and Nola’s General Store with Warren “Big Pappa” Harman. Nola’s will have music until 7 p.m. during their dinner hours at the restaurant.
The grassroots music series began in September 2020 to attract people to return to Canton’s downtown during the pandemic, and to provide music in a safe, outdoor atmosphere.
“We plan to continue Music on Main in September and June each year” said Rainbow Crabtree, owner of Nature’s Storehouse “It’s a great way to remind people of how beautiful our downtown is, and to show off the variety of businesses that we have.”
Spectators are invited to enjoy the music, pop in and out of shops and grab dinner and enjoy it with music. Additional tables are placed throughout the downtown to encourage outdoor dining.
Musicians interested in performing in September are encouraged to contact their favorite business on Main Street. The series is organized and promoted by individuals and businesses along Main Street. More information can be found on the Music on Main, Canton NY Facebook event linked to the Grasse River Outfitters, Nature’s Storehouse and Nola’s General Store pages.
(0) comments
