CANTON — Music on Main has returned to downtown Canton for September. Each Wednesday night there will be performers outside several businesses from 5 to 6 p.m. and some a little longer. ‘
The schedule
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 72F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 14, 2022 @ 10:08 am
CANTON — Music on Main has returned to downtown Canton for September. Each Wednesday night there will be performers outside several businesses from 5 to 6 p.m. and some a little longer. ‘
The schedule
■ Tonight (Sept. 14)
Franny Knott @ Nature’s Storehouse
Mike Brewster @ Grasse River Outfitters / Windward Music
Gretchen Koehler and Barb Heller at TAUNY
Brian Hammond @ The Pear Tree
Brad Ladison at Little Italy 5:30-7:3 p.m.
■ Sept. 21
John Danis @ Nature’s Storehouse
Lenore VanderZee @ Grasse River Outfitters / Windward Music
Canton Goldenaires @ The Pear Tree
Brad Ladison at Little Italy 5:30-7:3 p.m.
■ Sept. 28
Brad Ladison @ Nature’s Storehouse
Mike Brewster @ Grasse River Outfitters / Windward Music
Franny Knott @ The Pear Tree
Rob Larrabee at Little Italy 5:30-7:3 p.m.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.