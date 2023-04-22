Next weekend’s two concerts by the Orchestra of Northern New York will include the works of two of the most accomplished female composers of our day. To introduce the works, the events will feature two guest speakers who are orchestra members.
The ONNY will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 29 in Potsdam at SUNY Potsdam’s Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall and at 3 p.m. April 30 at First Presbyterian Church, 403 Washington St.
The main features of the concerts will be Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 68. It will be the first time in 35 years that ONNY has performed the symphony, which debuted in 1876 and which The Classical Review calls “an undisputed masterpiece which established a new path for the Romantic symphony.”
The two concerts are the final classical ones to be conducted by ONNY’s founder, director and maestro Kenneth B. Andrews. He has served as music director and conductor for the orchestra since its founding in 1988. He will conclude his tenure in July with the pop concerts, “Fantastic Film Favorites.”
The two programs next weekend will open with the rhythmic and driving “Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 6” (2014) by Joan Tower, Music America’s 2020 Composer of the Year. Later, Charles Guy, ONNY’s principal tubist, will be featured on Jennifer Higdon’s “Tuba Concerto,” composed in 2018 for tuba and orchestra.
The pre-concert conversations begin 45 minutes before each program. Mr. Andrews will pose questions about the two female composers whose works will be performed in the concert.
Nelly Maude Case of Los Alamos, New Mexico, will travel to the north country from New Mexico to perform one last time under the baton of Mr. Andrews. Erin Brooks, a member of the Crane School of Music faculty, will join her. Both women play viola and are noted musicologists — persons who conduct the scholarly analysis and research-based study of music.
Ms. Case is a professor emerita of the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam, where she taught courses in music history, theory and women in music for 25 years. She served as organist and bell choir director at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Canton from 1989 to 2016 and played viola in the ONNY from 1991 to 2016. She also published biographies of two Crane icons: “Worry Early: The Life of Brock McElheran” in 2006 and “Helen Hosmer: The Spirit of Crane” in 2011.
Since retiring to Los Alamos, Ms. Case has served as organist and choirmaster at Trinity on the Hill (Episcopal Church), taught music appreciation at the University of New Mexico and played violin and viola in the Los Alamos and Roswell Symphonies. In her spare time, she plays bridge and engages in political activism.
Ms. Brooks is associate professor of musicology at SUNY Potsdam. Her research interests include opera, film, video games, gender and sexuality, disability, listening and trauma studies. She earned her Ph.D. in Musicology from Washington University in St. Louis, where her dissertation analyzed French actress Sarah Bernhardt’s role in “Fin-de-Siécle” musical culture. Ms. Brooks has published multiple articles on opera and film music. Her most recent article, appearing in the April 2023 issue of Nineteenth-Century Music Review, illuminates connections between sound, war and trauma during the Franco-Prussian War.
Ms. Brooks has presented her research at multiple national and international conferences, and is a founding co-chair of the American Musicological Society Study Group on Music, Sound and Trauma. She is currently working on a monograph on the Metropolitan Opera radio broadcasts, as well as a research project on sound and the polio epidemic. She teaches courses on a wide variety of topics, has taught seminars on music, gender and sexuality at SUNY Potsdam, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and UCLA.
In addition to ONNY, Ms. Brooks, a member of the Carriage House string quartet, has also appeared with the St. Lawrence University String Orchestra and the Northern Lights Choir. Before moving to New York, she played viola, Baroque viola, and viola in ensembles in Arkansas, Missouri, California and Wisconsin.
Mr. Guy, the soloist on Ms. Higdon’s “Tuba Concerto,” is the ONNY’s players’ liaison, representing any musician concerns to management and the board of directors, of which he is a member. He also chairs the orchestra’s programming committee and serves on the personnel and music director search committees.
Mr. Guy is professor of tuba and euphonium at the Crane School of Music. He performs with the Potsdam Brass Quintet and as principal tuba with the ONNY and Northern Symphonic Winds. Annually, he performs with the Tuba Bach Tuba-Euphonium Quartet at the Tuba Bach Chamber Music Festival in Big Rapids, Michigan.
Dedicated to the development of young students, Mr. Guy teaches at the Crane Youth Music Camp and has taught at Interlochen Arts Camp, New England Music Camp and Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp. He has also developed a video series of tutorials aimed at empowering music educators with tools to teach beginning tubists. His orchestral experience includes performances with the Syracuse Symphony, Rochester Philharmonic, Michigan Opera Theatre and Midland Symphony Orchestras in Michigan.
The orchestra’s Saturday concert will feature the winner of the James and Katherine Andrews Young Artist Competition. Soren Krantz, 17, took top honors in February at the 17th annual competition when he performed the first movement of Edvard Grieg’s Concerto in A Minor for Piano, Op. 16. The top prize brought him an award of $500 and the opportunity to solo with ONNY at its April 29 concert in Hosmer Hall.
Soren is the son of Sabine and Alex Krantz, Syracuse. Home-schooled since kindergarten, he will graduate high school in May through taking college courses at a local community college. In addition to his studies and piano playing, he enjoys basketball, chess, solving Rubik’s cubes and being outdoors in all weather.
In Soren’s home, he and all his older siblings play piano, taught by their mother. At age 14, he switched to his current teacher, John Spradling. Two years ago, he took third place in the senior division of Central New York Association of Music Teacher’s advanced piano competition.
ONNY’s two spring concerts next week are dedicated to T. Urling “Tom” and his wife, Mabel Walker. Mr. Walker, former Watertown mayor, died in January and Mabel died in 2020.
“They were exemplary individuals, supporting not only ONNY, but also many causes in their community,” orchestra officials said in a news release “Their impact will be felt for generations to come. We are fortunate to have known them and would do well to emulate their example of lives well lived.”
ONNY added that the pair were “two of the great composers of community in our time.”
The details
n WHAT: The Orchestra of Northern New York’s annual spring concerts. The highlight will be the orchestra’s first performance in 35 years of the profound 19th century masterpiece by Johannes Brahms, Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 68.
n WHERE/WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Concert Hall and at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at First Presbyterian Church, 403 Washington St., Watertown.
n COST: In both concerts, tickets are $27 for adults, $24 for senior citizens, members of the military, first responders and for those in health care; $10 for college students and $5 for teenagers age 13 to 17.
n MORE INFO/TICKETS: onny.org
