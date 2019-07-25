OSWEGO - Opening for Smash Mouth on Friday, July 26 in Breitbeck Park on the Breitbeck Lakeview Stage will be The Horn Dogs, one of CNY’s top party/horn bands. Featuring nine musicians, The Horn Dogs will play horn, party, Motown, R&B, funk, disco, dance, classic rock and even some country tunes.
The band members are: Tony Callisto (trumpet/soprano, alto and tenor sax/trombone/vocals), John D’Eredita (trumpet/flugelhorn/lead and back up vocals), Keith Ducett (soprano, alto, tenor and baritone sax/vocals), Shelly Harris (lead and back up vocals/percussion), Larry Jaworski (bass/lead and back up vocals), Jim Kelley (drums/percussion), Ed Page (guitar/lead and back up vocals), Jeremy Patterson (keyboards), and Dave Simile (trumpet/keyboards/lead and back up vocals).
Following The Horn Dogs, Harborfest is welcoming back The Devonshires. The Devonshires present the LEGENDS IN ROCK Concert™. The show pays tribute to the rock legends of the ‘70s and ‘80s and is performed with musical precision, fully costumed and suitable and fun for all ages. The band is made-up of brothers/musicians, each a legend in their own right.
Oswego continues its festival on Saturday, July 27 with the Grit N Grace Band. A Central New York country variety band playing music of the following artist/bands: Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, AC/DC, Little Big Town, Cheap Trick, Sara Evans, The Cars, Allman Brothers, Gretchen Wilson, The Who, Carrie Underwood, Dixie Chicks, Dierks Bentley, Johnny Cash, Kid Rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Trick Pony, The Band Perry, Rascal Flatts, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Big & Rich, Lady Antebellum, Allison Alison Krauss, Martina McBride, Florida-Georgia Line, The Henningsens, Alan Jackson, Taylor Swift, No Doubt, Chris Young, Jason Aldean, Patsy Cline, Vince Gill, The Doors, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Stevie Nicks, Pistol Annies, ZZ Top and more.
Following Grit N Grace is Little Queen Rocks. Little Queen Rocks is one of the nation’s best Heart tribute bands. Little Queen Rocks brings the energy, the style, the memories and the sounds of Heart. Aerin Tedesco, Andrea Bunch, and Greg Nergaard of Congress of Starlings have teamed up with Enoy Steve Alspach and Debbie Kaczynski to create Little Queens.
Performances continue on Saturday with Chris Taylor & The Custom Taylor Band. This band is Central New York’s premier top 40 country music group. With musicians that any band would envy, the group has incredible dynamics and stage presence .
Up next on Saturday night is Scars & Strips. A Syracuse rock n’ roll powerhouse that promises a high energy, entertaining, leave it all on the stage experience that delivers everytime. This CNY band members consist of Bill Ali (lead vocals), Jimmy Falco (guiter), Joel Exline (bass) and Kyle Malfa (drums).
Hard Promises finish out Saturday Night of Harborfest after the fireworks. Hard Promises is comprised of five veteran Central New York musicians featuring current and former members of Kane, Benny Mardones’ Hurricanes, The Shop, Zoid, Joe Bonamassa Band, Tickets, Custom Taylor, and Jake Fake and the Liars. Hard Promises is a full classic rock show with a mix of great music from Led Zeppelin to Boston, Foreigner to Rush, The Cars to Aerosmith.
Harborfest is one of the few admission-free music festivals in the country. It was founded with the mission of creating nationally recognized festivals and events that attract and engage a broad and diverse audience, celebrate and build community, and advance economic development in Oswego. It would not be possible to continue the event without the continued support received from the city of Oswego, businesses, organizations, government entities, and individuals and family members. To learn more about the Harborfest, business and individual partnerships, or to contribute to the support of this region-wide event, contact the Harborfest offices at 41 Lake St., Oswego or by visiting the Harborfest website at www.oswegoharborfest.com, or via phone at 315-343-6858.
