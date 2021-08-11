ADAMS — Presented by Public Knowledge Records, the Musical Fusion Festival is set to return from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday.
According to the event’s Facebook page, the Musical Fusion Festival is an annual Northern New York music and arts appreciation celebration in Jefferson County.
The festival will be Public Knowledge Records’ eighth annual music and arts festival, offering live music, art and food. Live mural painting will be provided by Stobi Wan & Soda.
This event is free to the public, but donations will be accepted. Should anyone wish to reserve a spot on the guest list, they can do so at www.eventbrite.com/e/163039091311.
The Musical Fusion Festival will be held at 11110 Ayles Road.
For updates and information, visit the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MusicalFusionFest.
