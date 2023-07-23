MASSENA — The musical lineup has been set for the Aug. 19 “Rockin’ The River: Beachapalooza!” event at the Massena Town Beach.
Beachapalooza is being organized a committee headed by Jason Hendricks from H3 Designs, who serves as the digital brand manager for the town and village of Massena.
“Things are actually looking pretty good,” Hendricks said.
He said the Tap To Toe Studio of Dance will kick things off at 2 p.m., followed by an acoustic set by Chris Cole at 3 p.m., Atom Ghost at 5 p.m. and Draw The Line at 7 p.m.
Draw The Line is the only tribute band endorsed by Aerosmith to perform its songs. The group originated near Boston, the same as Aerosmith. Established in 1991, Draw the Line has been touring for more than 30 years, spanning the continental United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe.
Food from food trucks and drinks, including local beer, will be available during the event.
“Food trucks are set. We’ve issued all of the alcohol information that the vendors will need for the event,” Hendricks said.
He said they’ve ordered wristbands with the event logo on it to indicate the individual is over 21 to purchase alcohol.
“It will hopefully help the lines a little bit for that,” he said.
A “finalization email” is also being sent to vendors, containing the information they’ll need to know.
Hendricks said they’re working with the Massena Electric Department to address electrical drops at the beach, and Highway Superintendent Dylan Casselman has contacted Waddington officials to arrange the band shell, light towers, and “all sorts of good stuff for us,” he said.
“So, I appreciate his help on that kind of thing. I probably don’t even know where to start, so I appreciate that,” he said.
Hendricks said fundraising for the event has been going well, with sponsorships from North Country Colocation Services, Northern Credit Union, Massena Savings and Loan, SeaComm, St. Lawrence Health, Patriot Paving, Liberty Utilities, Arconic and H3 Designs.
“To date, we’ve raised $8,100,” he said.
The first “Rockin’ the River” was held last summer. It included a kids fishing derby at the Wilson Hill causeway, and music, food, vendors, fireworks and more at the intake. All events were free to attend.
The 2022 event was held as part of Major League Fishing’s Pro Circuit Championship, the Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury. The six-day tournament showcased the top 48 pros in the Pro Circuit standings, along with the previous year’s reigning champion and reigning Angler of the Year — all competing for a grand prize of up to $235,000.
