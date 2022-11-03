WATERTOWN — When musicians want to make their mark, they often set up shop in Nashville in hopes of gaining attention. But a local brother and sister musical team has unwittingly reversed that formula.
Laura Jane (the stage name of Laura A. Heyd) and Cameron Albert are originally from Gallatin, Tenn., an hour’s drive from Nashville. They moved to Watertown in March of 2021 and have performed a few times around town and at the Aug. 27 Music on the Porch Day, but hope to expand on such gigs. On Saturday, they released their fifth single, “Haunted.”
“My brother and I have been playing music for years and years, but never lived close enough to kind of really go at it and start producing and everything,” Mrs. Heyd said.
On Aug. 8, the pair performed at the Tioga County Fair in Pennsylvania, which caused Donna LeSchander of the Wellsboro Gazette to proclaim, locals there “might just have heard the next big thing in country music.”
Together, Mrs. Heyd and Mr. Albert are known as Hollow and Steel. Their repertoire expands beyond country.
“You can’t really put us in a box,” Mrs. Heyd said. “A lot of times, when you say country, people immediately think what’s on country radio now. That’s not how I would describe myself. But if it is country, it sounds more reminiscent of the old stuff — Loretta Lynn, George Jones — those are my inspiration for country.”
When people discover where they are from, Mrs. Heyd said people often ask how they landed in this part of the country.
“It’s a crazy story actually,” she explained.
Her brother and her husband, Brian Heyd, were roommates when they were both stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington State.
“I went out to visit my brother, and met my husband,” Mrs. Heyd said. “When they both got out of the military, my husband applied to be a civilian air traffic controller on Fort Drum. My brother applied for the same job. We didn’t think in a million years that they’d both get hired. But they did. So, it just so happens all of us are out here in the same town. So, we’re really able to get going with producing the music we’ve been writing over the years.”
In addition to singles, the couple is working on a full-length album. They began releasing their music last year across digital platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. Their music can also be heard on YouTube.
inspired by Grand Ole Opry
When Mrs. Heyd and Mr. Albert were growing up, they had a special connection to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
“We used to get back-stage passes,” Mrs. Heyd said. “It was frequent, because my mom worked for a company that would give her the passes. We would all go, and got to hang out back stage with country music royalty. We sat on the couch with Charley Pride and we were kids. Now, I’m going ‘What?!’ I would love to have that opportunity now.”
Mrs. Heyd said she was originally shy about her singing.
“I didn’t really go out with it,” she said. “I think my brother was the only person who knew I could sing for the longest time.”
They were both inspired by the acts at the Grand Ole Opry.
“We just had a love of music,” she said. “As we got older, we kind of combined forces where he was more the music side and I was more the lyricist. Then, I taught myself how to play guitar because I had been writing songs, but they were more like poems. Now, I can’t stop writing songs.”
Mrs. Heyd has a studio in her home where Hollow and Steel records.
“We both play instruments and are both part of the writing process now,” Mrs. Heyd said. “He’s more versed on the production side.”
Hollow and Steel’s new single, “Ghost” is a bit different from their past tunes.
“‘Ghost’ is a song I wrote about trauma and how you are mourning the loss of the version of you that existed before the trauma,” Mrs. Heyd said. “It’s a real deep, emotional song, slower-paced. It’s echoey, with ambiance. It’s going to be a little different if people have heard our older stuff.”
Mrs. Heyd said she constantly has ideas for songs, fueled by various inspirations.
“Some of it is my own life experience,” she said. “I’m really able to empathize with people. Somebody can just be telling me a story that happened to them and in the back of my mind, I’m writing a song about it. I’m able to constantly be writing. It’s almost like I think in song lyrics.”
Meanwhile, Mrs. Heyd and her husband balance home life, which includes raising two children ages 2 and the other turning 5 this month.
“It can be chaos, a little bit of a circus around here,” Mrs. Heyd said. “But I find the time somehow to break away. My husband is a saint and he’s wonderful with the kids. When he’s here, I can run down and work on music.”
Hollow and Steel’s album will have more than a dozen new songs. Some of the new tunes will be geared toward a younger audience.
“I think some of my older country-sounding stuff is not really hitting with the younger crowd,” Mrs. Heyd said. “So we want to gear it a little bit more toward that folky sound, more so than the old Nashville sound. We’re ever-changing. Sometimes, when I write a song, it doesn’t have a trace of country to it. My brother and I are very different stylistically. But we come together and we kind of create just whatever comes out — whatever sound is natural.”
The duo welcome crafting their tunes in Watertown.
“A lot of people say, ‘What in the world brought you here?’ You’re from Nashville,’” Mrs. Heyd said. “But it’s like, you know what? They have a good, a great job, and the fact that they both got it, I just feel like we’re meant to be here for whatever reason. We really love it up here. But for the music scene, we’re just trying to get more involved with that and have people know us by name.”
