Pools and beaches statewide can open at limited capacity starting Memorial Day, the unofficial kickoff to summer activities, as New York’s coronavirus infection and hospitalization rates continue to decline.
All beaches and pools in the state can open with 6-foot social distancing starting May 31, on Memorial Day — the federal holiday that commemorates fallen soldiers who died while serving in the U.S. military.
“We have to get ready for a great summer,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. “The weather is turning, the winter is over, we have to get on with life.”
Officials hope to reopen beaches and pools to 100% capacity by July 4 if the state’s COVID-19 positivity, hospitalization and death rate continue to drop.
The state’s COVID-19 infection rate declined to 1.10% Wednesday, down from 1.43% Monday.
Virus hospitalizations dipped to 1,928 New Yorkers on Wednesday — the first time below 2,000 people since Nov. 15.
Twenty-six New Yorkers died from coronavirus complications Tuesday, according to the governor’s office.
“If the numbers keep going the way they’re going, we’re going to be able to do that,” Cuomo said. “So we would actually be able to have a normal summer, finally, in beaches and pools, and that’s what we’re striving for.
“...All the COVID-19 numbers are trending in the right direction, and as more New Yorkers get vaccinated, it’s important not to lose any of the significant progress we’ve gained.”
The governor made the announcement Wednesday at a coronavirus briefing at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, home of the Buffalo Bisons minor league baseball team.
Sahlen Field will have a seating section for spectators fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting June 1 for the rest of the season for the return of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Fully vaccinated fans can sit together without remaining a socially distanced 6 feet apart, but must continue to wear face masks.
“Vendors are coming by, people are coming by, you will have children in a vaccinated section who are not vaccinated,” Cuomo said. “In other words ... we’re allowing unvaccinated children with vaccinated families in the vaccinated section, so you could theoretically be sitting next to an unvaccinated child. It’s a minimal precaution, but we think it’s wise.
“Wearing a mask, when you have a beer, you take it off,” the governor added. “When you have a hot dog, you take it off.”
Stadiums and sports venues across the state separately decide how many seats to reserve for vaccinated people versus socially distanced seats in a nonvaccinated section.
Health experts on the state’s Clinical Advisory Task force are evaluating Pfizer’s vaccine for 12-to-15-year-olds as approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration on Monday.
All state mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers on a first-come, first-served basis.
To schedule an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine, visit am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
