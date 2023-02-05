NCPR interview program renamed North Words

First Person, NCPR’s interview show, podcast has had its name changed to North Words. Hannah Schweitzer, a student at Clarkson and an intern at the station, designed the logo. Provided image

CANTON — First Person on NCPR is a radio interview program, a column and a podcast. Starting next week, First Person’s varied elements will be known as North Words.

“(The name) First Person started with a conversation with Dale Hobson, our digital editor, for years and years,” station manager Mitch Teich said. “When we started the interview show, someone suggested that Dale was good at naming things.”

