CANTON — First Person on NCPR is a radio interview program, a column and a podcast. Starting next week, First Person’s varied elements will be known as North Words.
“(The name) First Person started with a conversation with Dale Hobson, our digital editor, for years and years,” station manager Mitch Teich said. “When we started the interview show, someone suggested that Dale was good at naming things.”
Mr. Hobson had a regular column posted on NCPR’s website called “The Listening Post.”
“His thought was that First Person really spoke to an interview show, especially given that I was starting every episode with a little soliloquy delivered in first person and all the interviews are essentially first-person accounts of people’s lives,” Mr. Teich said. When Dale retired, and I took over his column, it made sense to co-brand it as First Person.”
That worked well for about two years.
“And then along came the New York Times, which hired a former National Public Radio host, Lulu Garcia Navaro, and started a new podcast that they called First Person,” Mr. Teich said, ”and we got a little concerned because our digital presence is growing and if people are going to be looking for our material in a digital space it was going to be a little confusing and difficult to find.”
Rather than try to differentiate from the New York Times, Mr. Teich said, they chose to give NCPR’s First Person its own brand new identity.
“There was a fair amount of workshopping,” Mr. Teich said. “Anytime I was in the car with my wife, we would play around with potential names and there were a fair number of meetings with our digital team at NCPR.”
So many suggested names that had “words” and “north” in them, so it became apparent that North Words should be the name.
“We thought it was a pretty good name for a radio show, and a column.”
North Words, like its predecessor, will be aired on the fourth Friday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. The podcast will post new episodes each week and the North Words column will be posted each weekend on the station’s website.
To be safe, they did a little market research to make sure the name wasn’t already in use and found only one other similar name and it is for a book show in Yellow Knife, Northwest Territories.
“We didn’t think people would confuse a radio show in Northern New York with a book show in the Canadian Arctic,” he said.
Hannah Schweitzer, a student at Clarkson and an intern at the station designed the logo.
