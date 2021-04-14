NORWOOD — A war will be going on Saturday at the Norwood Beach.
The Norwood Public Library’s Teen Advisory Group has scheduled a free Nerf Battle Royale from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
The event is for kids ages 12 to 18 and is limited to 50 participants, so it will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must bring their own Nerf guns and darts and water bottle, and face masks and social distancing are required. No swimming will be allowed, and the bathrooms will not be open.
Parents must sign a waiver for their children to participate in the event, which will be chaperoned, and a sign-in sheet will also be kept in case contact tracing is necessary. Parents will stop at the gate to the beach to sign the waiver.
Organizer Raelee Simcox said it’s an opportunity to shake away the winter blues.
“It’s something my son came up with because he’s getting cabin fever. We wanted to find a creative way to help kids have fun,” she said.
Her son, August, is president of the Teen Advisory Group. Mrs. Simcox does volunteer work at the library and serves on its Outreach Committee.
She said, to get the word out, she and her son went door-to-door to hand out flyers.
“He knew where the kids lived that were in that age group,” she said.
The event was also posted on Facebook.
Mrs. Simcox said they’re considering the purchase of some red and blue material and dividing the participants into teams to provide more camaraderie.
The event is scheduled to be held rain or shine.
“We’ll still have it unless it’s a bad rain and thunder and lightning,” she said.
The Teen Advisory Group, a small group of teens at the Norwood Public Library, plans events and programming, and chooses materials for teens at the library.
“They’re allowed a budget to buy things to plan parties or events like this one,” Mrs. Simcox said.
Previous events have included Tie Dye Day at the library, Christmas parties and a Summer Bash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.