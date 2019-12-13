LOS ANGELES — It is Netflix’s world. Hollywood just lives in it.
When nominations for the 77th Golden Globes were announced Monday morning, Netflix dominated the film categories to a jaw-dropping degree. The streaming giant has only been a competitor on the film side of the Globes since 2016, when it received a sole nomination for Idris Elba in “Beasts of No Nation.” This time around Netflix received 17 nominations in the 11 film categories alone.
“The Irishman,” Martin Scorsese’s big-budget gangster yarn, and “Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach’s unnerving portrait of divorce, received best drama nominations, along with Fernando Meirelles’ Vatican succession dramedy “The Two Popes.” Those Netflix movies and others from the service, including the Eddie Murphy vehicle “Dolemite Is My Name,” monopolized the actor, supporting actor and screenplay categories. “Dolemite” was also nominated for best comedy or musical.
Sprinkle in acting nominations for films from Amazon Prime Video (“The Report,” “Late Night”), and a cascade of TV entries from Netflix (17), Amazon (5), Hulu (5) and Apple TV Plus (3), and it was the year that streaming services solidified themselves as part of the Hollywood power structure.
The traditional studio with the largest number of film nominations was Sony Pictures, which received 10, including a pair for Pedro Almodóvar’s Spanish-language “Pain and Glory.” HBO had the second-largest number of television nominations: 15.
The group behind the Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has shed some of its reputation for eccentricity, but it still makes calculated choices — spreading nominations far and wide to ensure that every studio boss attends; honoring younger stars in an attempt to boost ratings. Members continue to split their top film prize into two categories, drama and comedy-musical, often in bewildering ways. Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” will compete as a comedy, landing a nod alongside the Nazi-themed “Jojo Rabbit.”
In truth, the Globes do not predict much. The top winning films at the Globes have only gone on to win the Oscar for best picture 50% of the time over the last decade. (They matched last year, however. “Green Book” was the big winner at both ceremonies.)
NBC will broadcast the Globes on Jan. 5. Organizers decided to bring back British comedian Ricky Gervais for a fifth time to host.
Golden Globe nominations 2019
The list of nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes:
Best motion picture, drama
“1917”
“Joker”
“Marriage Story”
“The Irishman”
“The Two Popes”
Best actress in a motion picture, drama
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Renée Zellweger, “Judy”
Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Best actor in a motion picture, drama
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”
Best motion picture, comedy or musical
“Dolemite Is My Name”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood”
“Rocketman”
“Knives Out”
Best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical
Awkwafina, “The Farewell”
Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”
Emma Thompson, “Late Night”
Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”
Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”
Best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical
Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”
Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”
Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood”
Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”
Best director, motion picture
Bong Joon-Ho, “Parasite”
Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood”
Sam Mendes, “1917”
Todd Phillips, “Joker”
Best supporting actress in a motion picture
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”
Annette Bening, “The Report”
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
Best supporting actor in a motion picture
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood”
Best TV series, drama
“The Crown” (Netflix)”
Succession” (HBO)
“The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)
“Killing Eve” (BBC America)
“Big Little Lies” (HBO)
Best actress in a TV series, drama
Olivia Colman, “The Crown” (Netflix)
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)
Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)
Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)
Best actor in a TV series, drama
Brian Cox, “Succession” (HBO)
Billy Porter, “Pose” (FX)
Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” (Netflix)
Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)
Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot” (USA)
Best TV series, musical or comedy
“Fleabag” (Amazon)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
“Barry” (HBO)
“The Politician” (Netflix)
“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” (Amazon)
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll” (Netflix)
Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” (Showtime)
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” (Netflix)
Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy
Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)
Ben Platt, “The Politician” (Netflix)
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself” (Netflix)
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” (Hulu)
Best limited series or TV movie
“Chernobyl” (HBO)
“Unbelievable” (Netflix)
“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)
“The Loudest Voice” (Showtime)
“Catch-22” (Hulu)
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)
Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable” (Netflix)
Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable” (Netflix)
Joey King, “The Act” (Hulu)
Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great” (HBO)
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
Jared Harris, “Chernobyl” (HBO)
Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy” (Netflix)
Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice” (Showtime)
Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)
Christopher Abbott, “Catch 22” (Hulu)
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie
Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” (Netflix)
Emily Watson, “Chernobyl” (HBO)
Patricia Arquette, “The Act” (Hulu)
Toni Collette, “Unbelievable” (Netflix)
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie
Andrew Scott, “Fleabag” (Amazon)
Kieran Culkin, “Succession” (HBO)
Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl” (HBO)
Henry Winkler, “Barry” (HBO)
Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
Best screenplay, motion picture
Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”
Bong Joon-Ho and Han Jin-Won, “Parasite”
Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”
Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”
Best animated feature film
“Frozen II”
“Toy Story 4”
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
“Missing Link”
“The Lion King”
Best foreign language film
“The Farewell”
“Pain and Glory”
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”
“Parasite”
“Les Misérables”
Best original score, motion picture
Thomas Newman, “1917”
Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”
Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”
Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”
Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”
Best original song, motion picture
“Beautiful Ghosts,” “Cats”
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”
“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen II”
“Spirit,” “The Lion King”
“Stand Up,” “Harriet”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.