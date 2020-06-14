Netflix now adding Black Lives Matter selection to genre tab

Netflix added a Black Lives Matter section to its genre tab on Wednesday, responding to viewers’ interest in titles related to racial injustice, discrimination and systemic racism.
Even though the collection is new, its title tag insists that it’s “more than a moment.” The streaming giant’s main Twitter account has also been posting messages of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
“When we say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ we also mean ‘Black storytelling matters,’” read a Netflix tweet Wednesday morning. “With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time — we’re starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience.”
A Netflix spokesperson says the company has no plans to remove the Black Lives Matter genre tab.
Drawing on documentaries, films and TV series, among the 48 titles in the collection are: “Da 5 Bloods,” “LA 92,” “American Son,” “13th,” “They’ve Gotta Have Us,” “When They See Us,” “Becoming,” “Moonlight,” “Self Made,” “Pose,” “Malcolm X,” “Orange Is the New Black” and Beyonce’s “Homecoming.”
The new Black Lives Matter collection arrives on the heels of “The Help” spiking in viewership recently on Netflix. But even one of the film’s stars, actress Bryce Dallas Howard, acknowledged that the 2011 period drama is “a fictional story told through the perspective of a white character and was created by predominantly white storytellers.”
And no, “The Help” is not part of Netflix’s new Black Lives Matter collection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.