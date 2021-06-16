HAMMOND — An addition at the Hammond Historical Museum is expected to be finished by early July that will exhibit a large collection of wooden building models and carvings made by Hammond native and artist R.T. Elethorp.
The project at the Hammond Historical Museum, 1A North Main St., began late in 2020 and will be finished in time for the Scottish Festival on July 10, according to Hammond Historian Donna Demick. Ace Contractors, Hammond, has been building the addition and Mark Reynolds drew up the architectural plans.
Demick said that a generous gift by the late Barbara Welch allowed for the expansion of the museum to take place as well as a makeover of a portion of the display hall into a research room.
The 16X24 foot addition will allow all of Elethorp’s models and carvings to be exhibited in the same room. There are plans to paint a farm mural on a wall that will tie the exhibit together, according to Demick.
“It will be so nice to have Rob Elethorp’s models displayed in the new addition room. I hope the main display room will be a pleasant walk through for visitors as it will be reorganized and sectioned by themes,” said Demick.
Besides Elethorp models and the newspapers, the museum displays a large collection of photos, military and firefighting uniforms, vintage clothing and historical records.
The 12X20 foot research room will house an extensive collection of the Hammond Advertiser weekly newspapers, historical records and will allow the public to research geneology, according to Demick.
“I am also excited to have a research room, where most of our historical archives can be accessed in one place, as opposed to being scattered under display tables throughout the museum. This will make it much easier for us to do historical work and for visitors coming into the museum to do family research,” she said, adding that the museum provides Wi-Fi.
The Hammond Historical Museum was originally known as the R.T. Elethorp Historical Society that was formed in 1986. It later became the Hammond Historical Museum in 2017. The museum is open Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Special visits can be made by appointment by calling (315) 324-6628 or (315) 528-4742.
