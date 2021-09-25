MALONE — The Malone Fish and Game Club, on Webster Street, held its first three-dimensional archery shoot last week.
Three-dimensional archery provides archers a more authentic test of archery skills than standard archery, in which the targets are flat and round with a bullseye in the center. Three-dimensional archery utilizes three-dimensional animal targets made of foam or plastic. In three-dimensional archery, players move from target to target and get only one shot at the target. Points are scored by hitting various scoring rings painted on the target.
About 16 participants of varying ages traversed the club’s mile-long trail in the woods and shot their bows at 20 varied targets along the path. Members of the Fish and Game Club constructed the trail in the span of over a year.
“Despite all the other events in town going on at the time, we were quite pleased with the turnout of attendees,” Fish and Game Club President Steve Savage said.
The trail built for the shoot will be open to all Fish and Game Club members until its closure in the winter season. Alongside three-dimensional archery, the Malone Fish and Game Club hosts a gun range and six miles of all-season trails for activities such as hiking and cross-country skiing.
The club does not currently have any planned events, but members were on hand for the “Art at the Orchard” event at Prairie’s Orchard on County Route 24 in Malone on Saturday.
