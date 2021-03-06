New art classes announced at CNY Arts Center

FULTON - New and continuing art classes for adults have been scheduled for March and April at CNY Arts Center. The multi-arts center is located in downtown Fulton and offers programming in studio fine arts, writing, culinary and performing arts.
Weekly watercolor and drawing classes continue with Cheryl Green on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Bonnie McClellan offers painting classes bi-weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
New classes added for March and April include a six week course on figure drawing on Tuesday nights with Bonnie McClellan. Students will learn basic body structure, features, proportions and combining it all to draw the human body. Each student will receive a sketchbook and set of pencils. Students must pre-register for all six classes which start March 9 and run through April 13.
A How-To Series will start on Monday nights in April with a different technique taught each week. How to paint clouds and skies will launch the series on April 5, followed by how to paint mountains on April 12, how to paint trees April 19 and how to paint water, rocks and banks April 26. The classes will be practice sessions on these specific techniques using acrylics or oil paints on canvas boards or paper. Students can register for one or all four in the series.
A monthly art club for grownups also continues with a different art project and teaching artist each month. From 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 12 the project will be Easter wreath making with teaching artist Mary Jane Visser.
Details and how to register can be found online at CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
