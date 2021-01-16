MASSENA — As fluffy snowflakes drifted down from the sky and laid a new white blanket on the ground Saturday, individuals and families took advantage of the wintry weather to enjoy skiing and snowshoeing at the Nicandri Nature Center.
The National Weather Service in Burlington, Vt., on Friday issued a winter weather advisory, with 6 to 8 inches of snow forecasted for Massena — perfect for the skiing and snowshoeing enthusiast, and a great opportunity to enjoy some outside fun in a COVID-19 world that limited recreational activities.
The trails were closed Friday because of the small amount of snow on the ground. But snow wasn’t an issue Saturday.
“This was just in time. This is what we were waiting for,” Executive Director Tracy Thomas said.
It was what Gary and Kate Mikel were waiting for, too.
“It’s a winter wonderland out there,” Mr. Mikel said.
Ms. Thomas said with the snow came reservations, which are required for those who need to use skis or snowshoes from the Nature Center. The center has about 100 pairs of each, as well as sleds for children. Once they’ve checked equipment out, individuals cannot re-enter the building, but leave the snowshoes or skis at a designated area in the rear of the Nature Center.
The six miles of groomed trails are open any time to those who have their own equipment.
The Nicandri Nature Center is open Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and the reservations are for 90-minute blocks of time — from 9 to 10:30 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; 1 to 2:30 p.m.; and 3 to 4:30 p.m. Capacity is limited, and free reservations can be made online at massenanaturecenter.com, or call 315-705-5022 during business hours.
“We’re pretty much booked the rest of the day. We’re booked all day tomorrow,” Ms. Thomas said.
Michael McCarthy from Massena was among those who took advantage of the heavy snowfall. He said he works Monday through Friday, but can be found on the trails “pretty much every weekend, just to get out.”
“I have two daughters, 13 and 16. They enjoy coming out here, too,” he said.
He spends about an hour on the trails.
“It’s a little bit of exercise,” Mr. McCarthy said.
He said coming to the Nicandri Nature Center for the trails are worth every minute of the drive.
“They keep the trails so nice here. They put a lot of time and effort into it. It pays off. It’s a fantastic staff,” he said.
If he’s not at the Nature Center, Mr. McCarthy can be found getting his winter time exercise at another location.
“I alternate between here and Titus Mountain,” he said.
