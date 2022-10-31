New board with new plans for the AAO

OSWEGO - On Oct. 11 the Art Association of Oswego (AAO) began implementation of a year-long strategy to restart its organization after a debilitating pandemic. Along with new faces on the board of directors come fresh ideas. The AAO has designed an artist/administrator residency to keep doors open to visitors six days (38 hours) a week.
AAO member, Ron Throop, has committed a year of on-site volunteer work and availability in order to jumpstart new programming from strategies that will increase and sustain membership while offering new opportunities to the public. Throop will dedicate half the time in house practicing his art, and the other half overseeing administrative duties of implementation, coordination and communications.
