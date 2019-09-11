CANTON — A new children’s book, “Sweet Dreams, Canton,” is now available at the St. Lawrence University’s Brewer Bookstore, the SUNY Canton bookstore and online at www.sweetdreamscanton.com.
Written by Canton native Elizabeth (Mazzotta) C. Johnson and illustrated by Abrinel Seeger, a 2019 Canton Central School graduate, the book celebrates 12 Canton landmarks.
