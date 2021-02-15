New Cinema Arts Theatre celebrates 10th Annual Snow Day

FULTON - The 10th Annual Family Fun Snow Day was held at CNY Arts Center in downtown Fulton with the opening of the new Cinema Arts Theatre. In lieu of the traditional carnival games and prizes, the Arts Center launched the brand new movie projection system with showings of the movie by the same name, Snow Day.
“We had such a good time all day presenting the movie every two hours, giving away prizes and grab bags to the families, and serving popcorn and candy in the snack bar,” said Executive Director Nancy Fox. “We are excited to have this new asset in the community to bring people together, safely, for an affordable entertainment we haven’t had in Fulton for decades.”
With limited seating of 20 seats per screening, and sanitizing between each one, the group worked to maintain a safe environment, seating people in family groups and restricting lines at concessions.
“While attendance was well within the recommended 25% guideline,” Fox continued, “it was a great time to practice our cleaning protocols and procedures. Everyone pitched in from volunteers to board members to sanitize surfaces and vacuum between shows. Audiences were distanced by separate entrances and exits so the incoming audience didn’t interact with the outgoing audience; only one group in the lobby at a time.”
“We are very grateful for the assistance of community volunteers such as Doug Stevens and Dennis Merlino from Sunrise Rotary on concessions and Oswego Boy Scout Troop 888 who helped with traffic flow along with cleaning.
“And we had wonderful participation from area agencies who contributed donations for swag bags. Each family took home a big bag with goodies from the Fulton Public Library, Fulton Fire Department, PPC Advocacy, Focused Fiscal Force, Fulton Alliance, Fulton Savings Bank, Berkshire Farm Center, Girl Scouts, and 316 Creative Living.”
One of the more unique attributes of limited seats is the convenience of buying out the house and choosing a select audience of family and known companions to attend with.
“We understand that folks are uneasy about public gatherings and we found some who wanted to reserve an entire showing for their private group,” Fox continued. “With a limit of only 20 seats, it’s easy to put a group together and personally know who is in the seat next to you and all around you. We’re happy to make those arrangements for families.”
The movie projection system was installed during the holidays with funding from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and is planned to deliver classic family movies, art films and documentaries, and independent films in support of the growing CNY film industry.
“We’re ready with our next movie line-up for February.” Fox said. “We hope to do at least one movie a month and if we can make an event out of it, such as movie characters making an appearance to interact with the children, that’s even more fun. This is what we’re planning with the next film. It’s a fun challenge to see how we can add a layer of fun and excitement for some of these movies.”
February movies are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13 (Whitney Houston/Brandy version of Cinderella) and Monday, Feb. 15 (Sonic the Hedgehog) with show times at noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m.
“We thought it was a perfect choice for something new to do on a holiday, President’s Day, that also happens to be winter recess. We hope parents will be excited to bring the kids to the movies in a small theatre at the Arts Center, right here in Fulton for affordable prices. New memories in the making.”
CNY Arts Center is a multi-arts nonprofit organization located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. For movie titles and more information, tickets, and details on reserving a private showing, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call Nancy at 315-598-ARTS (2787).
