New classes and events in February at CNY Arts Center

FULTON - New art classes and a dinner night have been added to the calendar for February at CNY Arts Center, located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. As a nonprofit multi-arts center whose mission is to promote and advocate for the arts, the wide variety of programming scheduled for the month meets that mission with arts for all ages.
A new basic watercolor class for children has been added with a bi-weekly class schedule meeting every other Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. for ages seven and up. Cheryl Green, art instructor and board president, also teaches a watercolor and drawing class for adults on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The watercolor junior class begins Feb. 11.
Art Club for Grownups is held monthly on the second Friday and meets from 7-9 p.m. This group features a craft or art project by a different teaching artist each month and offers a little socializing with all health protocols in place. The February Art Club will meet Friday, Feb. 12.
Winter recess brings several options for art lovers and seekers. Two movies are scheduled on the big screen in the Cinema Arts Theatre, Saturday, Feb. 13 with showings at noon, 2, 4, and 6 p.m., and Monday, Feb. 15 with only a few seats left in the 6 p.m .showing.
Later that week a one-day winter break session for kids in grades kindergarten-12th will offer art, theatre and cooking classes, with lunch provided. The program will run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Parents can safely drop their child off and have a little break of their own. Pre-registration and payment is required.
On Friday, Feb. 19 a new monthly feature includes dinner and indoor shopping from a collection of local art vendors. February’s dinner offers pulled pork and seasoned rice or loaded potato soup. Each meal comes with garlic bread, brownie and bottled water. Meals for eat in or take out can be ordered in advance online. Dinner is served from 5-7 p.m. and art vendors will be set up for late shopping from 6-8 p.m.
“We’re really excited to use our kitchen in this way as a new activity during the winter months,” said Nancy Fox, Executive Director. “Just once a month we hope to cook up a good meal and invite the community to let us do the cooking! We are also happy to support our local artists and give them an opportunity to share their handmade original art. Once the weather gets better and we can be outdoors, we will return to the weekly Arts Market on Saturdays. This kitchen and the new Cinema Arts Theatre have been critical in helping us maintain our operating expenses while our live performing arts season is still on hold. We really appreciate the support of the community.”
Teaching artist Bonnie McClellan continues her painting classes for adults at various times and locations throughout February. She has added an acrylic painting class for kids from 1-3:30 p.m. on Feb. 20. Children will complete an 11x14 canvas painting during the class titled “Sliding Penguins”.
Continuing programming includes a writer’s group, Inkwell with author GB MacRae, that meets from 4-6 p.m. on Saturdays.
More information, registrations and contact information for each of these events can be found at www.CNYArtsCenter.com.
Rotary International, Noon and Sunrise clubs, helped out on the opening day of the new Cinema Arts Theatre at CNY Arts Center. Pictured from left are: Bill Grace, CNY Arts Center board member, Doug Stevens and Dennis Merlino. The new kitchen is serving up dinner in February along with movie concessions and cooking classes for kids. For more information, visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com. The Arts Center is located at 1212 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.
