New Community Arts Center gets busy in July

FULTON - CNY Community Arts Center announces a full schedule of activities during the month of July. The new facility located in downtown Fulton at 121 Cayuga St. will offer a wide variety of programming for all ages and interest.
“We have so many great events planned for July and August,” said Executive Director Nancy Fox, “and we want everyone to know. Downtown is open and the Arts Center has something for everyone with a new music series, private music lessons, free events for families, opportunities for artists to showcase their work, and that’s just July!”
Jazz in the House takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 12 with the Tony Monaco Trio, featuring world renowned master of the Hammond B-3 organ, Tony Monaco, Fulton’s own Joe Cortini on drums and his band mate Jeff Martin on guitar. This event continues the music series featuring local musicians in the new venue. Tickets are available online.
Professional guitarist Tom Rasely has openings for individual guitar lessons at the CNY Community Arts Center. Lessons will be 45 minutes in length, with openings for Monday evenings and Saturday mornings for ages 10 years and up, adults particularly welcome. Any style, any type of guitar, also bass. Contact Tom at tom@rasely.com or PM through Facebook.
A weekly arts market offered during Saturday farmers market runs 9 a.m.-noon every good weather Saturday. Artists and crafters are set up outside on sidewalks leading to the new Center on Cayuga Street and provide market goers an extra layer of shopping and attraction. Arts market runs through August.
Kicking off July for kids and families is Arty Day Camp which runs 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, starting July 8 with creative classes in art and theatre for children ages 5-18. The camp in its seventh year offers printmaking, painting, scientific art, the art of magic, and more alongside theatre classes and group art projects. Returning this year is the free lunch, free art project from noon-2 p.m. each day for any child in the county. Scholarships are made possible by a grant from the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation. Registration is available online.
Hoping to encourage families to check out the new gathering place, a Cardboard Challenge day of play is set from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for Saturday, July 20. Children are encouraged to design something to make out of cardboard and recycled items and gather with friends and families to assemble their creations and share the fun with onlookers. The concept is based on Caine’s Arcade and an international movement to stimulate imaginations and creativity in children. Visit CardboardChallenge.com for a video and more information. This event is free but preregistration is encouraged.
New classes for kids and adults begin in July including Monique’s Fantasy Paint classes for kids of all ages, from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18. Kids and adults will create an 11x14 painting under Monique’s instruction titled “The turtle of Life!” Registration is limited to 20 students. More classes are planned for August. Contact Monique for registration at moniqueharrison377@gmail.com or call her at 315-380-8949.
Weekly creative writing for kids ages 10-14, runs from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays, July 22-Aug. 19. Kids will learn about the parts of a story, how to develop characters, plot lines, scenes and more. They will create their very own short story from start to finish. Registration will be available soon on the arts center website.
“We have more fun events planned for August that will make for a busy summer in the new Community Arts Center,” Fox continued. “We invite folks to stop down and see what’s new at the arts center.”
For more information on these events as they become available, visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
