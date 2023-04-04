CONSTABLEVILLE — Beginning May 1, Constable Hall will have a new executive director who is likely to bring the drama — in a good way.
Boonville native Loraine O’Donnell said that after returning to her hometown to care for her father during the COVID-19 pandemic, she kept feeling the area drawing her back, tantalizing her with a more relaxed lifestyle than her 60-hour work week as the executive artistic director of the Kavinoky Theatre in Buffalo.
So she bought a house in Boonville and maintained the family camp on Black River.
“I thought I would go back and forth and it would feed that craving,” said Ms. O’Donnell. “And when I thought about my next steps in terms of a challenge … I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to have some sort of creative job around Boonville?’”
It wasn’t long before Constable Hall’s need for a new leader with a creative flair came to her attention. It was the right thing, in the right place, at the right time for her.
Although the tremendous potential of Constable Hall and its grounds already have Ms. O’Donnell brimming with thoughts of the historical site’s possibilities, she said “the first season will be about watching and then the real work can begin” to bring in new ideas ... I’m not going to want to change things just to change things. I’m only going to want to change things for the betterment of the organization.”
In addition to handling the day-to-day management of the hall, Ms. O’Donnell will also work to create cultural programs that will bring more people to the hall with the hope of making it a destination in its own right.
Ms. O’Donnell has been “part of the arts scene in Buffalo” for more than 30 years — acting, singing, doing voice overs, hosting talk shows on radio and television, writing, directing, producing, administering and leading — winning awards and recognition in the process.
After graduating from Adirondack High School, Ms. O’Donnell earned an associate’s degree from SUNY Morrisville in broadcast journalism and a conservatory performance degree in musical theater from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City.
“We are thrilled to welcome Loraine O’Donnell as our new Executive Director,” said Constable Hall Board President Mary Crouch in the hall’s social media post on hiring Ms. O’Donnell. “Her passion for the arts and her experience in theater make her the perfect fit for Constable Hall. We look forward to seeing the impact she will have on the organization and the community.”
When Constable Hall is closed over the winter, Ms. O’Donnell plans to return to Buffalo to direct some shows to keep her life and talents balanced.
