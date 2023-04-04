CONSTABLEVILLE — Beginning May 1, Constable Hall will have a new executive director who is likely to bring the drama — in a good way.

Boonville native Loraine O’Donnell said that after returning to her hometown to care for her father during the COVID-19 pandemic, she kept feeling the area drawing her back, tantalizing her with a more relaxed lifestyle than her 60-hour work week as the executive artistic director of the Kavinoky Theatre in Buffalo.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.