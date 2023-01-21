New contests announced for Lewis County Fair 2023

LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Agricultural Society encourages the public to start thinking about competitive exhibits to be entered in the 202nd Lewis County Fair.
“Updates to the Exhibitor Handbook are underway with plans to be released in early spring,” said Rachel Lisk, fair manager. “The Competitive Exhibits committee has two new contests to share with the community.”
For 2023, a new sewing class for costumes has been added.
“This contest was inspired by a trip to the Erie County Fair in Hamburg,” Ms. Lisk said. “This contest will be a great opportunity for you to show off your sewing skills. Show off a costume you made in years past, get inspired and start a new costume to enter, or even get a jump start on Halloween 2023.”
Another contest that will be new in 2023 is a temperature blanket. A temperature blanket is a crochet or knit record of the temperature throughout a set time period using predetermined temperature ranges with associated yarn colors to create a unique masterpiece. There will be classes for three months, six months and one year of recorded temperatures. There are many tutorials available online and the possibilities for colors are endless.
