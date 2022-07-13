MEXICO - Due to some miscommunication and staff shortages due to COVID, organizers were unable to get a permit for the fireworks for July 10, and the annual concert and fireworks event at Mexico Point State Park had to be postponed from the original date to that of July 17.
Due to the hard work of the staff at Young Explosives and the flexibility of the performers and vendors, they are able to offer the event on Sunday, July 17.
The event is free to the public, and begins at 5:30 p.m. with announcements, the 50/50 raffle, and words from the Friends of Mexico Point Park president.
At 6 p.m., The Mexico Brass will begin with the “Star Spangled Banner,” and at 7 p.m., Elvis Tribute Artist, Michael Paul Callahan will perform.
The drawing for the 50/50 raffle will take place at 7:45 p.m., and will help cover the 10% matching funds the Friends of Mexico Point Park must earn to receive the Parks and Trails Grant that will pay for the new wheelchair accessible trail from the parking lot to the lake.
At 8 p.m., The Cadleys will perform traditional bluegrass until dark when Young Explosives will display their fireworks.
Casey’s Cottage will be open for tours from 2-6 p.m., and the beach will be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
A shuttle will be provided at no charge to transport people to and from the upper parking lot beginning at 5:30 p.m.
People should bring their own chairs.
Mexico Point State Park is located at 120 Mexico Point Dr., Mexico.
