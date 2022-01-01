FULTON - CNY Arts Center will extend the holiday spirit for a couple weeks after Christmas with a January production of Elf, The Musical. The musical will run Jan. 6-16 with Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. The Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.
“We made a tough decision to postpone our December production due to illness,” said Executive Director Nancy Fox. “We value the talent and dedication of our cast and crew as well as the safety of the community and theatre patrons we serve. It was just the right thing to do. We have continued our stringent cleaning protocols and offer masks for everyone in the building. Cast members will return with face shields to reflect the Governor’s state mandate.
“And now we’ve decided it is kind of cool to continue celebrating the holidays after all the stress and demands of the formal season,” Fox continued. “Everyone has been very supportive and some are even thankful they can now appreciate the anticipation of an after-holiday event when things slow down. We’re all breathing a sigh of relief and grateful for the messages, kind words, and offer of help.
“Our performers have worked very hard. The show will have exciting new multi-media backdrops, a stellar cast and amazing costumes. We appreciate the continued support and tickets are still available.”
For tickets and more information, visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS(2787). For information about ticket exchanges, call or email Nancy@CNYArtsCenter.com.
