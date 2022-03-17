ALEXANDRIA BAY — Orion Art Gallery and Studio, 42901 State Route 12, will present its spring feature exhibition, “In Bloom, Interpretations of Nature” Saturday through April 23.
The exhibition’s opening reception is from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Mark Walts will provide music.
The works of three artists, Cathie Ellsworth, Alice Elisabeth Waite and Destiny Walker, will be featured. The show is a celebration of nature and the female form.
The artists and their mediums:
Cathie Ellsworth ceramics and sculpture
As an artist and teacher, Ms. Ellsworth gravitated toward the medium of clay early in her career. She enjoys the tactile experience it provides — allowing her to connect with the clay (earth) and create objects that reflect the natural world. The majority of her work is done using hard building techniques with a semi sculptural quality. Leaves are a repeated textural element along with other natural materials.
Her inspiration comes from nature. “I often gather objects that I will use as textural elements, while walking in the woods or working in the garden,” Ms. Ellsworth said in a news release. “These natural textures are beautiful and soothing.”
Alice Elisabeth Waite paintings & floral designs
Ms. Waite has spent the last several years creating a collection consisting of portraits and figurative work juxtaposed with images of nature. “In Bloom, Interpretations of Nature” is a taste of more recent editions to this ongoing series.
Through her art, Ms. Waite analyzes themes such as The Gaze, The Feminine Principle and women’s dichotomous relationship with nature. Although oil portraiture has been a focal point in her artistic career, she also works in photography, jewelry and floral design, printmaking and videography. More recently, she has been exploring floral arranging and hopes to grow, design, photograph and paint her works as part of a seed to canvas experience.
Destiny Walker
WildRoots jewelry design
Ms. Walker’s home or “Paradise in the Pines” is in the Thousand Islands, where she creates and stays inspired. She said the goal of her work is to bring nature back to people and people back to nature. She discovered her passion for pouring resin jewelry, while seeking a way to slow down and re-balance her life as a mother, businesswoman and artist. She is currently pursuing a career in holistic health and alternative wellness, which closely correlates to the pieces she creates. Her hope is that each piece will inspire to reconnect with nature.
