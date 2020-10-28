OSWEGO — The 6th annual Trinity Turkey Trot, presented by Port City Chiropractic, will include options for the traditional 5K run or walk, as well as the Gobble Waddle Kids’ Run (1 mile) for children eight and under. Being introduced this yeas is the Pumpkin Roll, a chance for all the cyclists out there to pile on the miles. Participants in the Pumpkin Roll will until Nov. 15 to accumulate as many miles as they can.
The trot is a way for Trinity Catholic School to promote the health and wellness of their students and the community, while at the same time, raise some much needed funds for the school. This year, they will move to a virtual event, and will offer a wider variety of options. The proceeds from this year’s event will be used to rebuild the school’s music program.
The link for the event registration can be found on the Trinity Catholic School website, https://www.oswegotrinitycatholic.org/ under the events tab or the link on the Trinity Turkey Trot 5K Facebook page. Once registered, people will have until Nov. 15, the date the event would have been held, to complete the event and submit the results.
Payments can be made two ways, either through PayPal or personal checks. For PayPal put PayPal.me/trinityhomeandschool in the internet address bar. Peopleu will see Barb Sugar @ trinityhomeandschool and add “Trot” in the note section and use the “Family & Friends” option. If sending a check make it out to “Trinity Catholic School” and mail directly to the school office at Trinity Catholic School, 115 E. Fifth St., Oswego, N.Y. 13126.
Contact Laura Bond lbond8505@gmail.com with any questions or interest in sponsorship of this event.
