NEW HAVEN — New Haven Seniors’ Club will take a two-day bus trip to Lancaster, Pa., from Sept. 29-30.
Anyone is welcome to go on the trip as long as they have their COVID vaccination.
Participants will see Mama Mia at the Dutch Apple Theater, with dinner. The next day they will see Esther at the Sight and Sound Theater, and have lunch in Bird in Hand and have a little time for shopping.
Contact Elaine Parkhurst at 315-343-9475 by Aug. 10 to reserve a spot.
