New Haven Seniors Lancaster, Pa. trip

NEW HAVEN - New Haven Seniors travel to Lancaster, Pa. April 19-20, to see Moses at the Sight and Sound Theater. They will also go to Dutch Apple Theater to see the play Footloose.
Call Elaine Parkhurst for reservations and information on sending a $50 deposit. The cost for one person in double room is $420. Call 315-343-9475 or 315-289-2148 and leave a message.
