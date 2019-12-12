New Horizons Band free Christmas concert 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now The Oswego County New Horizons Band presents Christmas in Fulton!, a free concert at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20 at the Church of the Nazarene, 914 Utica St., Fulton. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Johnson Newspapers 7.1 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Oswego News Oswego County Arts And Entertainment Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News U.S. Border Patrol agents charge three with failed smuggling attempt Robinson found not guilty on rape charge, two sex abuse charges Kids Christmas party New Horizons Band free Christmas concert Oswego actor/singer invited to perform at Winter Wonderland Annual Elvis Christmas Festival Whooville in the Harbor – Dec. 14-15 Annual senior citizen Thanksgiving fest hosted by APW Correction Most Popular Friends remember former newspaper carrier who died in accident at home 18-year-old off-duty EMT runs to burning car, tells two to get out Massena man sentenced to prison for attempted rape of child PHOTOS: Young ladies take over dance floor at Sugarplum Ball April’s Cake to close before year’s end Classifieds BLANCHARD'S AUCTION SERVICE . ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184 BUYING JUNK VEHICLES . AAA BRZOSTEKS.COM Auctions-Antiques/ Businesses/ Farms & R.E. 1-800-562-0660. Commission low BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial SEASONED FIREWOOD- FACE WE BUY & Sell Dairies, Bred Heifers and Open Heifers. BUYING JUNK VEHICLES . ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184 WE BUY & Sell Dairies, Bred Heifers and Open Heifers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.