SACKETS HARBOR — Though recent snows may have delayed it slightly, the village will soon have a new ice skating rink on Lake Ontario.
In years past, residents and visitors enjoyed ice skating behind the fire hall and village offices. This year, and most likely years to come, they’ll have the option to take in a more picturesque view as they skate in the harbor.
Mayor Alex M. Morgia said the rink is about the size of a basketball court. After snow blowing the area, the village will run an auger, similar to those used by ice fishermen, one on each side. With a gas powered water pump, the rink will be sprayed with lake water to smooth it over and ensure the area is solid.
The hope was to be ready for this weekend, but it may end up being delayed as the Department of Public Works’ first priority has been to keep roads and sidewalks cleared.
“Something I learned this year talking to the DPW was once mid-February and early March hits, the rink out back of the fire hall doesn’t really stay frozen because the ground temperature melts easier there. The ice on the lake in the harbor stays longer,” Mr. Morgia said. “So what they said was in the future, what we might do is in November, aim for putting the rink behind the fire hall because that time of year it’s not safe to be on the lake. And then once the lake is nice and frozen, we can either have two for a little bit or switch over to having one on the water.”
As with many summer tourist locations, winters are a lot quieter in Sackets, with fewer people visiting in the colder months. To counteract this, the village wants to offer winter activities like a cornhole league that meets in the ballroom on Thursdays; ice skating and potentially a trail groomer to help clear snow after a fresh fall; and allow cross-country skiers and snowshoers to get out and enjoy the trails around the village.
As far as the rink is concerned, there are even a few pairs of skates that Mr. Morgia said he has been tasked with sharpening that could be offered to people who do not have skates of their own. Once the rink is finished and officially ready to open to the public, an announcement will be made by the village on Facebook.
“It should be fun,” Mr. Morgia said. “As much as I almost hate to admit it, we’ll probably have another six weeks of this before it really starts to warm up, so there should be plenty of time to enjoy the ice rink.”
