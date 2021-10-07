LOS ANGELES — New Kids on the Block have invited some old friends on their forthcoming national tour.
The boy band announced Monday that hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa, singer-songwriter Rick Astley and R&B group En Vogue will join NKOTB on its 2022 MixTape arena tour.
“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” NKOTB star Donnie Wahlberg said in a statement.
“Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour ... we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”
Tickets for the collective’s upcoming shows go on sale today.
