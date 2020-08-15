LOWVILLE — At that point in the future when large gatherings no longer pose a public health hazard, organizers of Lewis County events likely to attract hundreds of people will need to apply for the newly required event permit approved by lawmakers in their August meeting.
Events that will have more than 250 people and will use county roads, trails, parks or other land in the county that will impact the normal flow of traffic or will not follow standard traffic regulations on county roads, may result in damage to county roads or require special signs or pavement markings on those roads must now secure a permit.
According to the new local law, applications for the permit have to be submitted at least 90 days before the event to the Director of Recreation, Forestry and Parks in order for the director to coordinate with the highway department, law enforcement and any other relevant department or agency.
The law holds event organizers responsible for restoring any roads or county property to the same condition it was in on the day the permit became effective by requiring proof of general liability insurance for $1 million per occurrence or $2 million for the entire event, as well as insurance for any vehicle involved in the event including liability insurance.
Event organizers must also carry workers’ compensation and disability insurance and will be expected to make sure participants have insurance for road or recreational vehicles used during events.
The event permit has been a point of discussion for years, according to County Manager Ryan Piche.
When a resolution instituting the permit finally made it through committee and onto the board’s docket early this year, it was tabled after a community member spoke out against it during the public hearing on March 3.
Many of the changes made to the draft and approved into law on Aug. 4, were a direct result of that feedback given by Doug Dietrich of the Brantingham Snowmobile Club.
“I feel it’s too inclusive and should be narrowed down some,” Mr. Dietrich had said, expressing concern that small events like the Winter Fest parade sponsored by the snowmobile club and other volunteer-organized community events that use county roads and land would be negatively impacted.
He was also worried that the law, as written at that time, might be used by vindictive neighbors seeking to “get even” if someone has a party requiring guests to park on the street.
As a result, the 250-person threshold was created, while the original version was all-inclusive, and “block parties, family ceremonies, etc.” were removed from the planned special events covered by the new permit.
Legislators were also concerned about the potential governmental overreach the broad language of the original resolution could create on the rights of county residents to gather unhindered, precipitating lengthy discussions at committee level meetings.
Another significant change from the earlier draft of the resolution was the creation of a standard $20 permit fee for events that will have fewer than 10,000 attendees to replace the proposed fee schedule from $10 to $100 based on the size of the event at four levels from 100 to 1,000 participants.
Fines between $250 and $750 will be levied on event organizers that do not secure permits.
When asked if the ongoing event restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and potential long-term ramifications the healthcare crisis may have on gatherings in general may quickly render the new permit law obsolete, Mr. Piche said getting the law on the books was an important first step either way.
“We are optimistic that the ‘new normal’ people talk about is not a permanent situation,” he said. “If there are changes that need to be made we will address them then, but this is a great starting point. A lot of work by the legislators have gone into making this happen.”
