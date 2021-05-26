ALEXANDRIA BAY — The north country’s newest fine arts gallery will host a grand opening celebration.
Orion Art Galley & Studio will host the celebration from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday. The gallery is at 42901 Route 12 near the entry drive to the North Country Welcome Center and the Thousand Island Winery, a quarter mile west of the 1000 Islands Route 81 off ramp.
The opening celebration will include artist demonstrations.
The gallery is a partnership of three area artists: William Christopherson, Garrett McCarthy and Suzan McDermott. The sign in front of the establishment was painted by Mr. McCarthy.
“We’re planning to keep the number of artists displaying at the gallery capped at 15, in diverse mediums, to give each of our artists a greater chance to keep their artworks unique, and to allow artists space to display their larger works,” Mr. Christopherson said.
The artists focus on diverse styles and mediums including fused glass, photography, painting, handcrafts and jewelry. Ceramic artist Kristy Hoover installed a kiln on site.
“It’s a private business, not a nonprofit,” Mr. Christopher son said. “I’m involved in some of the 501 (c)(3) galleries, and it’s kind of nice to have your own private gallery. You can make your own decisions and do things you want to do as a business and it kind of opens us up to more flexibility.”
The space in the studio, about 2,800 square feet also opens up more options, Mr. Christopherson said.
“That allows us to display some of our bigger format artwork,” Mr. Christopherson said. “In other galleries, you don’t have the space to do that.”
The gallery is fully accessible and includes a ceramic studio and large classroom area. Art classes in ceramics, figure drawing, stained glass, watercolor, and colored pencil are being scheduled through the summer season.
Some of the artists, Mr. Christopherson said, had displayed their works at River Muse Art Gallery in Clayton.
“Most of the artists at River Muse, they’re staying at River Muse,” Mr. McCarthy said. “A few of them are going to be in both places, like myself.”
In addition to demonstrations, Saturday’s grand opening celebration will include the official “ribbon cutting” at noon, entertainment by local musicians, light refreshments and door prizes. Admission is free and open to the public.
Orion Art Galley & Studio will regularly host featured artist. First up is Kat Mereand, Rome Road, Watertown. Her “Leave Room for the Fairies to Dance” exhibit will open at noon on June 6.
“She’s an artist who does a lot of nature paintings — water colors, oils and all kinds of butterflies and mushrooms,” Mr. Christopherson said. “Her artwork is very upbeat, cheerful and colorful. It has a nice message about nature. It’s a great departure from all the depressed time we’ve all been through last year.”
The following art classes in June are scheduled: Kristy Hoover, figure drawing, ceramics and watercolors; stained glass by Susan Berry and colored pencil drawing by Cheryl Simeone.
The artists and their mediums at Orion:
n Garrett McCarthy (managing partner) — Oils, large format muralist, architectural paintings.
n Suzan McDermott (managing partner) — Photography, mixed media, digital artwork.
n Bill Christopherson (managing partner) — Oils, watercolor, landscapes & seascapes.
n Kristy Hoover (Ceramic Studio Manager) — Ceramics, pottery, sculpture, figurative drawing.
n R.D. White — Photography.
n Kat Mereand — Watercolor, pencil, nature & Environmental artwork.
n Cheryl Simeone — Plein air artist, oils, watercolor, seascapes & landscapes.
n Jan Byington — Plein air artist, landscapes & seascapes.
n Kristen Warren — Acrylics & mixed media, abstract artwork.
n Emily Alice Ceceilia Clarke — Ceramics.
n Susan Berry — Fused glasswork and stained glass.
n Stowe Dunham — Abstract, mixed media.
n Alice Elizabeth — Figurative painting, portraiture.
