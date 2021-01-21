Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow likely. High 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.