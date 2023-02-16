OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow announced that the city of Oswego will build a brand-new playground along East First Street in Downtown Oswego at Rotary Park. The $200,000 new playground will be built for children seven years of age and younger after a review of the city parks system showed the youngest children in the community do not have a playground appropriate for their ages and abilities.

The playground will be purchased from KOMPAN, INC, a well-known playground builder and installer, in partnership with the Oswego Department of Public Works and the Oswego Morning Rotary Club. The playground will feature a train theme, along with outdoor musical instruments to allow for interactive play. The structure, first pitched to Mayor Barlow by the Oswego Morning Rotary Club, will be low in height to be friendly and safe to kids of all ages, fenced in, and easily accessible.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.