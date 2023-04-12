CAPE VINCENT — The Cape Vincent Arts Council has announced its 2023 Concerts on the Green series.
This year will feature the debut of a professionally run sound system to enhance the listening experience for audiences.
The Saturday concerts are 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the Cape Vincent village green, with the rain location in the fire hall on Broadway Street.
The schedule:
July 1: The Cadleys
For over 10 years, The Cadleys have been entertaining audiences with their powerful mix of traditional bluegrass, “new acoustic” a la Alison Krauss and originals. The group features singers/ instrumentalists John and Cathy Cadley along with mandolinist Perry Cleaveland and bassist John Dancks. The Cadleys deliver a show that offers impressive harmony singing, virtuoso musicianship and entertaining rapport.
July 15: Eclipse
The Tas Cru & Mary Ann Casale Acoustic Reverie.
Tas Cru has been called one of the most unique and accomplished blues musicians performing today; the singer/guitarist is an international touring musician who calls Chaumont home. Mary Ann Casale is a talented and soulful singer/guitarist specializing in blues and Americana music. They are longtime collaborators.
July 22: FFOG Band
Formed in 2006, the members of FFOG (“Five F’n Old Guys”) have played music since their teens. They continue to play the music of their era by bands such as Lynyrd Skynrd, ZZ Top, the Allman Brothers, and other classic rock legends. The band is Larry Goodwin (guitar), Larry Coburn (guitar/bass/vocals), Barry Smith (guitar/bass/vocals), Gary Sikes (vocals/percussion), and Chad Dudley (percussion/vocals).
Aug. 5: Nuthin Fancy
Making their north county debut, Nuthin Fancy is the 38th most popular cover band in Rochester. They draw from multiple rock-n-roll genres from the 1960s to the 2000s, playing the hits as well as forgotten gems. From Prince to Pink Floyd, STP to the Stones, Foo Fighters to Foreigner, there is something for everyone. The band is Jeff Olson (guitar/vocals), Lou Englert (bass/vocals), and Vinnie Fittos (drums).
Aug. 12: Segue
Segue is a Watertown-based 5-piece group that plays jazz and other great music (Frankie Valli to modern pop-funk). The group is comprised of brothers Steven (drums) and Kevin (keys/vocals) Elliott, Steve’s daughter Sarah Cole (keys/vocals), Steve’s son-in-law, Joe Foy (bass/ vocals, and Bob Harvell (sax,/reeds/flute).
Aug. 19: 10th Mountain Division Band
Comprised of soldier-musicians from the Army’s 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum), the band performs a lively mix of concert band material including marches, Broadway hits, pop, classical and American music.
