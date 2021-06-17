OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow held a ribbon cutting event recently opening the new water playground splash pad at Breitbeck Park in Oswego, along with a nine hole putt-putt golf course and concession stand offering snacks and drinks to the public.
The new $400,000 water playground was partially funded through a $165,000 New York State Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan grant secured in 2016, has been installed in the former baseball field next to Breitbeck Park, adding to other additions and improvements to Breitbeck Park including new scenic seating areas, fire patios, improvements to the Oswego Harbor Trail and the installation of the new Garrett Dunsmoor Basketball courts all completed within the last four years.
“Our new addition of a splash pad water playground, nine hole mini-golf course, cornhole game and concession stand add to our continued enhancements to Breitbeck Park, giving residents and visitors plenty to do during the summer months,” said Mayor Barlow. “By adding fresh activities and new public amenities, we’re bringing more excitement to Oswego and developing our waterfront area into a viable destination point for folks from all over Central New York,” Barlow said.
The 60 by 72 feet water playground is ADA accessible, consisting of one large flash flood water bucket, numerous different types of ground sprays, several interactive play stations, along with other custom and thematic features. The splash pad will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is free to use. Mini-golf, cornhole and the snack shack concession stand will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for a small fee ($2-$3).
Oswego Department of Public Works Park and Recreations Supervisor Chantelle Manwaring said, “we’re so happy to open our new splash pad and mini-golf course to give children in Oswego more things to do this summer. Thanks to Mayor Barlow’s vision for the city and the hard work of the men and women of the DPW, we’re able to complete these fun projects as we work each and every day to improve our marina and all of our parks throughout the city.”
The city partnered with Lansing, New York based Parkitects, Inc. on the design and installation of the splash pad while the Oswego Department of Public Works conducted site preparation and finalization, construction of the mini-golf course and renovations to the concession stand.
