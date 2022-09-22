New talent to light up the stage in The Oswego Players’ “A Comedy of Tenors”

Alexis Martin

OSWEGO - Those attending the Oswego Players’ upcoming production of “A Comedy of Tenors” will be treated to the debut of the Players’ newest addition to its roster of actors, Alexis Martin.

“Alexis is thrilled to be joining the Oswego Players in “A Comedy of Tenors”,” said director Sherri Metz. “Alexis has desired to be a performer since she learned what theatre and the arts provided. This was at quite a young age due to having a wonderful father who was a professional children’s entertainer for 36 years.”

