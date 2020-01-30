New year, new programs at CNY Community Arts Center

FULTON - With a new year comes new programming at CNY Community Arts Center, located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton, who is offering something for music lovers and tapping into the growing film community in the region.
A Musical Listening Room Experience will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29. What began as a guitar open house last fall inviting strummers and pickers to share their music has expanded into an invitation to come and listen to local musicians share their unique styles.
“The open house showed us there is an eager group of folks who simply come to listen and enjoy the music,” said organizer Tom Rasely. “We decided to invite them back and pick a theme for the evening, making sure to include any musician, any instrument interested in that music category.”
Old time country and folk music will be the theme for this launch. Musicians of any instrument are invited to play up to three songs each in this music style. The event is free and refreshments will be provided. Musicians are asked to sign up at Tom@Rasely.com.
“Writers and Actors Save the World Through Live Readings Group” is the newest group to begin meeting regularly at the Arts Center with an informational meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3. Organizer Peter Mahan says “My vision is for monthly meetings that help actors and writers connect, receive a spark from each other’s creative energy, and perhaps form lasting partnerships. No cost, no commitments, just show up cuz ‘ya just gotta.”
Regionally the growth of the film industry in Central New York has prompted local screenwriting enthusiasts to pursue opportunities that were once much harder to access. Screenwriters will have access to actors for cold readings of their screenplays. Both are encouraged to come together for mutual support to help build the local film community while developing screen projects. Meetings are planned for the first Monday of each month.
Both listening room and writers and actors groups join the Writer’s Café and Song Circle in a growing list of meet-ups and opportunities for artists to find support and networking at the CNY Arts Center. For more information, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
