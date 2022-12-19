RENSSELAER FALLS — The village will ring in the new year Dec. 31 at the Rensselaer Falls Fire and Rescue, 424 Rensselaer St., from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The party is for those 21 and over — tickets are $40.
Updated: December 19, 2022 @ 9:30 pm
Pat Duffy will play from 7 to 9 p.m. and Common Revolution Band from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Appetizers will be available all night long. Each ticket comes with a beverage ticket and a champaign toast.
There will be a Bell-Brooke Vineyard wine tasting and hourly giveaways for ticket holders.
Tickets can be ordered by contacting Brianna Backus through Facebook messenger or by texting her directly at 315-854-2880. A limited number of tickets are available. Expect all the bells and whistles and don’t forget about the annual ball drop in the heart of the village at the Red Brick Church.
All proceeds will help cover the cost of the band and support of The Falls Festival 2023.
