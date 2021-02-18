Amusement parks, indoor family entertainment centers and summer camps, including overnight, will be allowed to reopen for business in the state this spring and summer at limited capacity, officials said.
Indoor family entertainment centers can reopen at 25% capacity starting March 26, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday during a COVID-19 briefing held via conference call.
Visitors will be required to wear face coverings at all times, remain 6 feet from others and pass temperature checks. Rides, attractions and facilities will be frequently cleaned and disinfected.
The state Health Department will imminently release guidelines for businesses to safely reopen amid the pandemic and reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. All facilities must submit reopening plans and health protocols to their local health departments.
“With continued decreases in the infection and hospitalization rates, we have been able to take steps toward beginning our post-COVID recovery and we are excited to now be in a place where we can bring back our recreational industries with safety protocols in place,” Cuomo said. “As we’ve said time and time again, our success will be dictated by our actions and as long as we stay united and keep carrying this momentum forward in a positive direction, we will be able to see more and more sectors of our economy reopen.”
Outdoor amusement parks can start to reopen April 9 at 33% capacity with similar face mask, social distancing and cleaning requirements.
Tickets will be sold in advance. Park staff must stagger patrons as they enter or exit to avoid congestion.
Statewide summer camps, including overnight camps, can plan on reopening this year. The Health Department will release guidance in the coming weeks.
“That doesn’t happen until June, and we hope the current trajectory stays until June, one eye on these variants of interest, but they can plan on reopening,” Cuomo said. “They’re going to have to have a testing protocol, but by the way, no parent is going to send their child to a summer camp unless there’s a testing protocol anyway.”
Each party must provide contact information to be used by contact tracers, if necessary.
Frequently touched or trafficked areas must be regularly cleaned and disinfected, or will be forced to close.
Indoor areas must meet enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards, and retail, food services and recreational activities must abide by all state-issued guidance, according to the governor’s office.
