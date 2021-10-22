SYRACUSE - The New York State Field Band Conference will hold its championship show on Sunday, Oct. 31 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse. This championship competition will bring together over 50 high school marching bands in the northeastern United States. The New York State Field Band Conference championship show is the culmination of an eight-week season which features nearly 60 bands in 31 regional competitions throughout the state. Band members, directors, staff members and boosters from each of the competing schools will have spent countless hours preparing for this event.
Bands are divided into six different classifications based on school size and past competitive experience. Each band in the championship show will perform a musical and visual show lasting about 10 minutes for a panel of 10 judges. The judges will score and rank each band within its class. Each band will receive a plaque and the highest scoring New York state band in each class will take home the coveted Governor’s Cup.
The bands in the championship show will represent nearly every region of the state along with one band from New Jersey. The championship show will get underway at 8 a.m. with marching bands in the Small School 3 Class. Bands in this class will include Indian River, Norwich, LeRoy, Floral Park, Falconer-Frewsburg, Marcus Whitman and Pioneer. At 9:45 a.m. will be the bands in the Small School 2 Class which includes Jordan-Elbridge, Roslyn, Johnson City, Union-Endicott, Midland Park, NJ, Division Avenue, Phoenix, Vestal and Westmoreland . Awards for those two classes will be at noon.
At 12:45 p.m. the bands in the Large School Class 3 will compete. This class will include performances by Copiague, East Ramapo, Hilton, Auburn, Walt Whitman, Greece and Hicksville. Bands from the Large School 2 Class will take the field for competition at 2:30 p.m. Included in this class will be bands from Rome Free Academy, West Seneca, Kingston, Horseheads, Webster, Sachem, Corning-Painted Post, Orchard Park and Huntington. The awards for Large School 2 and Large School 3 bands will start at 4:45 p.m.
The evening show will begin with the Small School 1 Class; New Hartford, Medina, Mohonasen, East Syracuse Minoa, Oswego, Malverne, Mineola, East Irondequoit and Central Square. The National Class competition will begin at 7:45 p.m. and will feature Cicero-North Syracuse, West Genesee, Brentwood, Baldwinsville, Liverpool, Jamestown, Lancaster, Arlington and Victor. The Syracuse University Marching Band will perform in exhibition following Victor. Awards for the Small School 1 and National Class will be at 10:15 p.m.
The 2020 and 2021 New York State Field Band Conference Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized at this year’s championship show. Entering the NYSFBC Hall of Fame are Class of 2020 David Bournazian from Mohonasen and Jack Lamb of Canandaigua. 2021 Class consists of John Wevers from Copiague and Joseph McKain form Medina.
Tickets for the New York State Field Band Conference championships may be purchased on the day of the event at the Carrier Dome ticket booths. The admission price for adults is $19 and for students (18 and under) and senior citizens (65 and older) the price is $13. The tickets are good for the entire day of the competition.
Additional information about the New York State Field Band Conference championship show, including exact performance times for each band, as well as results from the regular season contests and a history of the conference may be found by visiting their website at http://www.nysfbc.org
