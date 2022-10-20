New York State Field Band Conference championship show
SYRACUSE - The New York State Field Band Conference will hold its championship show on Sunday, Oct. 30 at the JMA Dome in Syracuse. This championship competition will bring together over 50 high school marching bands in the northeastern United States. The New York State Field Band Conference Championship show is the culmination of an eight-week season which features nearly 60 bands in 34 regional competitions throughout the state. Band members, directors, staff members and boosters from each of the competing schools will have spent countless hours preparing for this event.

Bands are divided into six different classifications based on school size and past competitive experience. Each band in the championship show will perform a musical and visual show lasting about 10 minutes for a panel of 10 judges. The judges will score and rank each band within its class. Each band will receive a plaque and the highest scoring New York state band in each class will take home the coveted Governor’s Cup.

