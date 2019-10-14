ALBANY - The state Department of Environemental Conservations’s annual State Arbor Day poster contests is now underway.
Each year, the DEC’s Urban and Community Forestry program offers two artwork contests for New Yorkers -- one for all members of the public, and one specifically for fifth-grade students.
Both contests aim to promote the immeasurable value of trees in the environment and New Yorkers’ lives.
“Trees provide so many benefits, from energy reduction and carbon sequestration, to wildlife habitat and opportunities for recreation across the state,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “I encourage all New Yorkers to join our celebration of trees with these contests and submit art or photos that depict the beauty and importance of New York’s trees.”
Contest winners will have their artwork replicated as either the 2020 New York State Fifth-Grade Arbor Day Poster or the 2020 New York State Arbor Day Original Artwork Poster. The winning artists will be announced and honored at the annual Arbor Day celebration, held in Albany in April.
Last year, New York printed more than 200,000 Arbor Day posters for distribution at schools, libraries, government offices, nursery and landscaping businesses, and environmental organizations throughout the state.
The annual Fifth-Grade Arbor Day Poster Contest is sponsored by the DEC, the Department of Agriculture and Markets and the state Education Department. Students are asked to create an original poster depicting this year’s contest theme, “Trees Feed New York.”
Lesson plans, vocabulary and activities for incorporating the theme in New York’s classrooms are available on the poster contest website. The contest is open to all students enrolled in fifth grade. The DEC encourages schools to submit classes together.
Homeschool students are also welcome to submit artwork. Posters must be submitted to the participant’s local DEC regional office by Dec. 20, 2019, to allow time for judging and printing artwork.
The New York State Arbor Day Committee includes the DEC, the Empire State Forest Foundation, New York State Arborist Association, the Department of Agriculture and Markets and International Paper Co.
The DEC will accept photograph and artwork submissions for the New York State Arbor Day Original Artwork Poster on behalf of the committee through Dec. 31. Original entries must feature trees within New York state and should be sent to arborday@dec.ny.gov. Participants must include their name, address and where the photo was taken with submissions. Model consent forms are required for people in submitted photos.
For more information about the contest, visit the DEC’s website or email arborday@dec.ny.gov.
To obtain past New York State Arbor Day posters, contact any local DEC forestry office or call (518) 402-9428.
