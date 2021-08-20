Newly named ‘Jeopardy!’ host Mike Richards steps down amid backlash over sexist, antisemitic remarks

Mike Richards holds the Outstanding Game Show award for “The Price is Right” at the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 29, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. David Livingston/Getty Images/TNS

“Jeopardy!” needs a new host — again.

Just days after being chosen to host the popular quiz show, Mike Richards is stepping down from the role amid backlash over insulting, sexist and antisemitic comments he made in the past, he announced Friday.

“It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter,” Richards said in an internal memo to “Jeopardy!” staff.

“As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role,” he said. “However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately.”

