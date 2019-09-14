MASSENA — The Massena Drug Free Community Coalition, Seaway Valley Prevention Council and Massena Police Department will be presenting another Movie Night, and this time it will be at a new venue.
“Aladdin” will be shown on Sept. 27 at Alcoa Field. Games and activities will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., and the movie will be shown from 7 to 10 p.m. Free popcorn, hot dogs and snow cones will be available.
Previous Movie Night presentations have been held near the Massena Town Hall. Police Chief Adam J. Love, who also serves as chairman of Massena Drug Free Community Coalition, said they decided to move the showing to Alcoa Field to address a population that may not have been able to attend previous movies. Those who attend are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs.
“We changed it to the grassy area at Alcoa Field,” he said.
The Massena Drug Free Community Coalition is also preparing to host an annual event — Trunk or Treat, which will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 in the main parking lot at Massena Central High School. Participants are encouraged to put on costumes and enjoy decorated cars, food trucks and plenty of candy.
“There’s plenty of time to get the kids in and get them out,” Chief Love said.
He said despite bad weather, they drew about 1,800 people last year. The inaugural event in 2017 drew more than 1,600 people.
“We believe this year we’ll have at least 2,000 people,” he said.
Including food vendors, more than 50 businesses and organizations were represented at last year’s event. Anyone who is interested in registering a trunk this year can email massenanydfc@svpc.net.
Chief Love said the recent second annual 5K Walk/Run Color Run for Recovery on the John Story Trail was a success. The event was hosted by the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition, Seaway Valley Prevention Council, Community Health Center of the North Country and Massena Police Department in recognition of National Recovery Month.
He said they had 200 individuals who registered online for the event, and another 80 who signed up on the day of the event.
“The Drug Free Coalition has been pretty busy lately,” he said.
