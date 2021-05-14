MASSENA — The Nicandri Nature Center will be buzzing with activity this weekend.
The calendar includes a Wildflower Walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, Pond Scooping With Joel at 2 p.m. Saturday, Trail Walk the Pink Trail at 10 a.m. Sunday and Beaver Dam Walk and Talk at 2 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required by visiting https://signup.com/go/ksNPOcu or calling 315-705-5022.
The Wildflower Walk, a one-hour walk at the Nature Center while looking for and identifying spring wildflowers, will be held rain or shine. Waterproof shoes are recommended.
The walk is limited to 10 participants, and masks are required during the program.
Naturalist Joel Danko will lead the 1½-hour Pond Scooping With Joel session at 2 p.m. The event, which is open to people of any age, is an opportunity to join with Mr. Danko to look for life in the Nature Center’s ponds.
The activity will be held rain or shine. All equipment will be provided, but participants should wear boots and plan to get dirty.
The program is limited to 10 participants, and masks are required. Meet at the front doors of the Nature Center.
Activities pick up again at 10 a.m. Sunday with a one-hour Sunday Morning Trail Walk on the Pink Trail. Participants will be exploring the Pink Trail and learning about some of the plants and animals on the trails while getting in some exercise.
The walk will be held rain or shine, and waterproof shoes are recommended. The event is limited to 10 participants, and masks are required.
Naturalist staff will lead the one-hour Beaver Dam Walk and Talk at 2 p.m. Sunday. Participants will walk to the Nature Center’s active beaver dam, which is about 0.2 paved miles, to enjoy learning about the beaver, how they’ve changed the landscape and more.
“We frequently see beaver, muskrats, frogs, fish and many varieties of birds in this spot,” Nature Center officials said.
Like the previous activities, this event will be held rain or shine. Participants will meet at the front door of the building at the start time, and masks are required.
Separate reservations are required to visit the Nature Center itself, although restroom access is available. Nature Center officials said there are plenty of reservation spots to visit the building for activities such as craft and/or scavenger hunts, bird watching, visiting with the turtles and more.
